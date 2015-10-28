PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 28

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Tuesday that it would buy Rite Aid Corp for more than $9.4 billion in cash, significantly bolstering its influence with drug makers and pharmacy benefit managers.(nyti.ms/1OX8Zxc)

- General Motors Co is recalling about 1.4 million vehicles, including about 1.3 million in the United States, because oil dripping on hot engine components has continued to cause fires despite three earlier recalls, the automaker said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1KEoGBF)

- Anthony J. Albanese, the top financial regulator in New York State, announced his pending departure in an internal memorandum on Tuesday, seeking to dispel recent reports that he was resigning over a feud with the office of Governor Andrew Cuomo. (nyti.ms/1RdrYS0)

- The Pentagon said on Tuesday that it had awarded a contract to build the next-generation long-range strike bomber, with an initial value of $21.4 billion, to Northrop Grumman Corp , which already makes the B-2 bomber. (nyti.ms/1WhQL8E)

- The pressure on the medical testing company Theranos intensified Tuesday when the Food and Drug Administration released two reports saying the company had used an unapproved medical device, did not adequately follow up on customer complaints and had various deficiencies in quality control procedures. (nyti.ms/1LB9l94)