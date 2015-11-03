FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 3
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 3, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday that it had discovered emissions-cheating software on more Volkswagen AG and Audi cars than previously disclosed and, for the first time, also found the illegal software in one of the carmaker's high-end Porsche models. (nyti.ms/1HnTcQh)

* The billionaire hedge fund investor George Soros has withdrawn $490 million from a new investment fund set up by William Gross. (nyti.ms/1LNbqyD)

* WeWork, which rents out offices and desks to freelancers and budding companies, has been on a fund-raising tear. In just five years, the New York-based start-up has raised $1 billion, achieving a valuation of $10 billion. Now, WeWork is seeking a new type of capital, another $750 million in debt. (nyti.ms/1WsN2KM)

* The teenage-fashion retailer, American Eagle Outfitters , is set to acquire the high-end men's wear label Todd Snyder for $11 million, shifting away from the "fast fashion" wars. (nyti.ms/1XL3JOQ)

* Amazon.com Inc is offering better benefits to its 222,000 employees. Amazon employees on Monday learned that birth mothers would now get 20 weeks of leave and fathers would get up to six weeks. The company is also opening its first physical book store on Tuesday in the University Village mall in Seattle. (nyti.ms/1Pius2f) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.