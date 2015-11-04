PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 4

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Verizon Communications Inc has signed an exclusive content and marketing partnership with the National Basketball Association that will bring daily league highlights, new original series and access to some live games to its new mobile video streaming service Go90. (nyti.ms/1NcYEHy)

* Honda Motor Company Ltd dropped the embattled manufacturer Takata Corp as its airbag supplier, concluding that the company, its longtime partner, had "misrepresented and manipulated test data." (nyti.ms/1RPpxVD)

* The public debut of Japan Post Holdings Co, the largest initial public offering in the world so far this year, is providing a major test of a government effort to energize the stock market and the broader economy. (nyti.ms/1H605ed)

* Turing Pharmaceuticals, which ignited a firestorm by acquiring a 62-year-old drug and increasing its price 50-fold overnight, said it would lower the price somewhat by the end of the year and take steps to broaden financial support to patients. (nyti.ms/1PljZTM)