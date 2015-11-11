FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 11
November 11, 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The New York State attorney general on Tuesday ordered the two biggest daily fantasy sports companies, DraftKings and FanDuel, to stop accepting bets from New York residents, saying their games constituted illegal gambling under state law. (nyti.ms/1kogRLK)

- The U.S. Justice Department said that it would seek to block United Airlines from further expanding its hold at Newark Liberty International Airport because the carrier already has a near monopoly there.(nyti.ms/1QhiK9M)

- Molson Coors Brewing Company is close to an agreement to buy the rest of MillerCoors from SABMiller Plc . (nyti.ms/1QtLPOC)

- Michael Pearson, the embattled chief executive of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, sought to reassure investors that the once highflying company still had a solid future despite a steep fall in its stock price and growing questions about its business model and debt levels. (nyti.ms/1WM2F0a)

- Neel Kashkari, who oversaw the government's bailout of the banking industry as a Treasury official in the George Bush and Obama administrations, was named the next president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1WM3NAL) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

