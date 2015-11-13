FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 13
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 13, 2015 / 6:02 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Volkswagen, trying to get to the bottom of its emissions-cheating scandal, on Thursday pressured employees to tell what they know, announcing an amnesty program for informants that will expire by month-end. (nyti.ms/1MZPCn3)

- Federal Reserve officials, poised to start raising the central bank's benchmark interest rate in December, are turning from the question of whether to act to how quickly the Fed should raise rates thereafter. (nyti.ms/1NtZcJs)

- Citigroup Inc, as it begins to retool its retail operations and tries to revamp its image in the United States, is borrowing ideas from its overseas branches. The bank has begun a rollout of a futuristic "smart branch" model in Manhattan that jettisons the usual branch features in favor of digital services that are more in keeping with the atmosphere of an Apple store. It already has 100 such locations in Europe, Asia and Latin America. (nyti.ms/1HLJNlP)

- Massachusetts' securities regulator is taking aim at an affiliate of American Realty Capital, accusing it of faking proxy votes for a September shareholder meeting that was crucial to the planned $378 million sale of American Realty businesses to the private equity giant Apollo Global Management.(nyti.ms/1O6sXCR)

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.