PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 16
#Market News
November 16, 2015

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- An American Action Network-sponsored ad during the Republican presidential debate last Tuesday attacks the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a federal agency created with Elizabeth Warren's strong backing, for its efforts to restrict arbitration in corporate America. (nyti.ms/1NyRhud)

- The Weinstein Company on Sunday confirmed it will lay off at least 50 of its more than 200 employees, mostly in its film division. (nyti.ms/1NyRNZ8)

- The nation's second-largest for-profit college operator, Education Management Corporation, is expected to agree to pay nearly $90 million to settle a case accusing it of compensating employees based on how many students they enrolled, encouraging hyper aggressive boiler room tactics to increase revenue. (nyti.ms/1QFX4DM)

- The Japanese economy deteriorated more severely than expected in the third quarter, government data released on Monday showed, extending a downturn into a second consecutive three-month period and putting the country in technical recession. (nyti.ms/1QFX5Y6) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
