PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 18

- Gawker.com, a site that pioneered the knowing, irreverent tone that has come to define web journalism, will switch from covering New York and media, as it has done since its founding in 2003, to focus on politics, according to a memo sent to the staff on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1Ll1bhj)

- Martha Stewart has ditched eBay Inc, taking her American Made store to Amazon.com Inc's Handmade marketplace, as the e-commerce giant flexes its muscle in the burgeoning online market for handcrafted goods. (nyti.ms/1Ll1ite)

- Greece and its international creditors said on Tuesday they reached an agreement on the country's next round of economic changes, a deal that is meant to unlock as much as 12 billion euros ($12.77 billion) in loan money. (nyti.ms/1Ll1kkN)

- Lyft, the ride-hailing start-up, is seeking to raise new capital, four people briefed on the round said, as Uber Technologies Inc, its larger rival, also ramps up conversations with investors about another private fund raising. (nyti.ms/1Ll1AAq)

- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Tuesday that it sent an offer letter to Norfolk Southern Corp, proposing a merger that would reshape the North American rail industry. (nyti.ms/1Ll1FEc)