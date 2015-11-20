FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 20
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal regulators on Thursday approved a genetically engineered salmon as fit for human consumption, making it the first genetically altered animal to be cleared for American supermarkets and dinner tables. (nyti.ms/1kJKB65)

- With less than 24 hours before the release of Adele's first album in nearly five years, the major digital music services were informed that "25" would not be available for streaming, according to three people with direct knowledge of the plans. (nyti.ms/1kJKMye)

- UnitedHealth Group Inc, one of the nation's largest health insurance companies, stunned investors on Thursday morning when it significantly lowered its profit estimates, placing the blame for an expected loss of hundreds of millions of dollars on selling individual policies under the federal health care law. (nyti.ms/1kJKWpd)

- The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service on Thursday issued new rules aimed at discouraging American companies from moving their headquarters abroad in search of lower tax rates. (nyti.ms/1kJKY0k)

- Google said on Thursday that Diane Greene, one of its board members, would now head its cloud business that caters to companies. (nyti.ms/1kJL9sB) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.