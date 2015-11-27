FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 27
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 27, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The once-booming gambling industry in Macau now confronts an array of obstacles, ranging from restrictive local policies to China's economic slowdown and crackdown on corruption. (nyti.ms/1HrlWgG)

- Luis Stuhlberger, whose fund has had a remarkable run in Brazil, has grown increasingly bearish about his country's economic outlook. (nyti.ms/1HrmfrI)

- Canada's new Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has moved climate change policy to the top of the country's political agenda after it spent nearly a decade as an afterthought. (nyti.ms/1HrmRgY)

- In April, Republicans newly in control of Congress celebrated their agreement on a plan to save $5 trillion. Yet as the year closes, Congress instead is planning to repeal one of the few spending cuts it has passed into law since approving that budget resolution - $3 billion over a decade from subsidies for crop insurers. (nyti.ms/1HrndEq)

- Amid a building boom, New York has seen an increase in fatalities and injuries which have mostly affected undocumented immigrant laborers and far exceeded the rate of new construction. (nyti.ms/1HrnI1f) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.