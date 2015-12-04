PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in a post defending his plans to give away 99 percent of his wife Priscilla Chan's and his shares in the company, said the couple were channeling their wealth through an L.L.C. instead of a more traditional foundation to give themselves maximum flexibility. (nyti.ms/1XMiZch)

- Donald Blankenship, former chairman and CEO of the Massey Energy Co, who was widely criticized after 29 workers were killed in the Upper Big Branch mine in 2010, was convicted Thursday of conspiring to violate federal safety standards. (bit.ly/1XMjkM8)

- Avon Products is in discussions to sell its North American business to a tough-nosed private equity firm as part of the cosmetics maker's efforts to turn around its fortunes, people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1XMjuDq)

- In a historic transformation of the American military, Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said on Thursday that Pentagon would open all combat jobs to women. (nyti.ms/1XMjNOC) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)