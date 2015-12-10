PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 10

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fiat Chrysler is expected to pay the federal government as much as $70 million in penalties for significantly underreporting the number of death and injury claims tied to potential defects in its cars, according to a person briefed on the fine. (nyti.ms/1Q2aaML)

- On Wednesday, the board of directors at Yahoo said that the company would pursue a spinoff of its core Internet business, leaving the Alibaba stock in the old company. (nyti.ms/1Q2aueo)

- Senators from both U.S. political parties on Wednesday denounced huge overnight price increases for decades-old drugs that have been made by some pharmaceutical companies lately, calling them unconscionable and detrimental to patients. (nyti.ms/1Q2aATi)

- Cindy Whitehead, who oversaw a long, but ultimately successful, effort to bring to market the first prescription drug to enhance women's sexual drive, is leaving her post as chief executive of Sprout Pharmaceuticals. (nyti.ms/1Q2dMOK)

- Under pressure to help Puerto Rico avoid a bond default on Jan. 1, Senate Republicans introduced a bill on Wednesday to extend several forms of assistance to the island. But the measure stopped well short of embracing proposals from the Obama administration, which include giving Puerto Rico access to bankruptcy court. (nyti.ms/1Q2emMD)