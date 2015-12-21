FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 21
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 21, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Governor Andrew M Cuomo of New York said on Sunday that he would seek out and pardon thousands of people who were convicted of nonviolent crimes as teenagers but have since led law-abiding lives. (nyti.ms/1PjkfU4)

- In an astounding display of cultural and commercial domination on a global scale - one with little precedent in the history of Hollywood - the Walt Disney Company's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" earned roughly $517 million in worldwide ticket sales, smashing multiple box office records. (nyti.ms/1RzhHmm)

- The Federal Aviation Administration plans to open a website on Monday for a mandatory registration drone registration program, aimed at improving safety by making people more accountable for their use of remote-control flying machines. (nyti.ms/1OFrQYr)

- The Egyptian government took the unusual step on Sunday of releasing a 23-year-old student, Esraa al-Taweel, held on charges of belonging to a banned Islamist movement, in a rare bow to public pressure after photos of the student sobbing and hobbling on crutches went viral on social media. (nyti.ms/1Ij5KP0)

Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.