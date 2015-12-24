FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 24
#Funds News
December 24, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The deadly landslide on Sunday in Shenzhen, in which a man-made mountain of dirt and construction debris collapsed, is exposing the weaknesses in China's rapid growth. (nyti.ms/1Vbnbmg)

- Explosions in Takata's airbags raised alarms at the highest levels of the airbag manufacturer and its biggest customer, Honda, more than five years ago, according to internal documents unsealed by a Florida court on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1QNE33B)

- Some top banks - including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup - will not accept municipal identification cards as a primary ID, even though their federal regulators and some smaller banks have approved their use. (nyti.ms/1J65D9x) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
