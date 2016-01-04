PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 4

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fidelity said it is ending a 12-year partnership with American Express Co and Bank of America Corp, and will offer Visa-branded cards through U.S. Bank. (nyti.ms/1Ra3nRM)

- New York City Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on Sunday requiring local governments across the state to take homeless people off the streets to shelters in freezing temperatures. (nyti.ms/1MOxjuB)

- Saudi Arabia gave Iranian diplomats 48 hours to leave the kingdom as escalating tensions over the execution of an outspoken Shiite cleric in Saudi Arabia marked a new low in relations between the two Middle Eastern powers. (nyti.ms/1mXZBOl)

- This year, Visa and Dell are investing an estimated $3 million to help update the Girl Scouts of the U.S.A.'s digital cookie platform. The funding is towards adding games, videos, quizzes and music to the digital platform, as well as to providing workshops about math and technology, part of the companies' interest in promoting an increased number of women in the technology industry. (nyti.ms/1NZDYpV)