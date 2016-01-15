PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Goldman Sachs Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to a civil settlement of up to $5 billion with federal prosecutors and regulators to resolve claims stemming from the marketing and selling of faulty mortgage securities to investors. (nyti.ms/1SRmEqk)

- The Obama administration will announce on Friday a halt to new coal mining leases on public lands as it considers an overhaul of the program that could lead to increased costs for energy companies and a slowdown in extraction, according to an administration official. (nyti.ms/1SRmKhz)

- The United States government on Thursday pledged to expedite regulatory guidelines for autonomous vehicles and invest in research to help bring them to market. (nyti.ms/1SRmPSx)

- The French government said on Thursday that tests on exhaust emissions of nearly two dozen cars made by Renault and other automakers had found that "several" of the cars violated the country's air-quality standards. (nyti.ms/1SRmVtp)

- The board of American Apparel, a struggling retailer that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October, has rejected a takeover offer from investors aligned with the company's ousted founder, Dov Charney, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. (nyti.ms/1SRmZth) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)