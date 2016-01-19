FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 19
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- With international sanctions lifted, the Iranian government called on its oil industry to up production, a move that could add to a global glut of crude that has sent prices into a tailspin. (nyti.ms/1U8NjNV)

- Four months after announcing a grueling five-year plan for reducing the island's vast debt and reviving economic growth, Puerto Rico's top economic officials said they had been too optimistic and revised the plan for the worse. (nyti.ms/1U8Nx7D)

- The Chinese economy grew at a 6.8 percent pace in the fourth quarter, according to data released on Tuesday. It was the lowest quarterly expansion since the global financial crisis in 2009. (nyti.ms/1U8NBUW)

- The British bank Barclays Plc has completed the sale of a controlling stake in its trust business to an independent investor group led by the Nielsen and Sarikhani families for an undisclosed amount. (nyti.ms/1U8PiBU)

- National Australia Bank said on Monday that its British unit, Clydesdale Bank, could be valued at as much as 2.07 billion pounds, or about $3 billion, in an initial public offering next month as part of a spinoff. (nyti.ms/1U8Plh4)

Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.