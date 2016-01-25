FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 25
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2016 / 5:47 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Avocados From Mexico and two other advertisers - Skittles and Wix.com - have decided to return to the Super Bowl, indicating that live television remains important for advertisers. (nyti.ms/1WIMWLr)

- Traders and portfolio managers worry that sophisticated institutional investors, who generally tend to take a long-term view, have been the ones driving the selling over the past six months. (nyti.ms/1Nu7j86)

- Whether or not negotiators reach a pact by Feb. 1 on how companies such as Google and Facebook use Europeans' online data, Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, who chairs the group of European data protection regulators as well as France's watchdog called the CNIL, is in a position to propel privacy protection efforts. (nyti.ms/1ZMrViZ)

- Twitter will undergo a major overhaul of its top ranks in the next few weeks, from its eight-member board to key executives in engineering and product. (nyti.ms/23mTROW) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.