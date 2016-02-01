FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 1
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Microsoft Corp sank a data center on the ocean floor, where the sea water acts as a coolant, and plans to use the waves to power it. The results were encouraging enough to try a bigger version. (nyti.ms/1WVJflC)

- Europe is greatly increasing military and security spending on the fight against terrorism, a shift from austerity methods that dominated its policies in recent years. (nyti.ms/1mAo3BN)

- Anna Wintour, Condé Nast's artistic director, and Bob Sauerberg, its new chief executive, are trying to keep the publisher's many magazines profitable and relevant in the Internet age. (nyti.ms/1QBjepr)

- Barclays PLC and Credit Suisse will pay a combined $154.3 million to settle allegations that they misrepresented their private stock trading services. The systems, known as dark pools, are supposed to offer a haven to traditional traders and investors from predatory trading behavior. (nyti.ms/1QRLlT3) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.