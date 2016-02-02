PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 2

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Wall Street got its first glimpse of the financial details of a new conglomerate called Alphabet Inc on Monday. Revenue increased 24 percent in the most recent quarter, positioning the outfit formerly known as Google to become the world's most valuable company. (nyti.ms/1KT4MVb)

- A former Yahoo! Inc manager, who lost his job, filed a suit in California on Monday saying the system, which has been used to fire hundreds of employees, is discriminatory and violates the law. (nyti.ms/1PRp3lI)

- American International Group Inc is sticking with a strategic plan that aims to streamline the company but falls far short of calls from activist shareholders like Carl Icahn to break into three. (nyti.ms/1Q9pvWz)

- SFX Entertainment Inc, the company created four years ago to capitalize on the popularity of dance music festivals, declared bankruptcy on Monday, after a troubled year in which the company's founder abandoned a takeover bid and its stock plunged by more than 95 percent. (nyti.ms/1Pc7Ld6)