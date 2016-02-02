FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 2
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Wall Street got its first glimpse of the financial details of a new conglomerate called Alphabet Inc on Monday. Revenue increased 24 percent in the most recent quarter, positioning the outfit formerly known as Google to become the world's most valuable company. (nyti.ms/1KT4MVb)

- A former Yahoo! Inc manager, who lost his job, filed a suit in California on Monday saying the system, which has been used to fire hundreds of employees, is discriminatory and violates the law. (nyti.ms/1PRp3lI)

- American International Group Inc is sticking with a strategic plan that aims to streamline the company but falls far short of calls from activist shareholders like Carl Icahn to break into three. (nyti.ms/1Q9pvWz)

- SFX Entertainment Inc, the company created four years ago to capitalize on the popularity of dance music festivals, declared bankruptcy on Monday, after a troubled year in which the company's founder abandoned a takeover bid and its stock plunged by more than 95 percent. (nyti.ms/1Pc7Ld6)

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.