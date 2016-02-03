FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- State-owned China National Chemical Corporation is nearing a deal to acquire Syngenta AG of Switzerland, one of the world's biggest manufacturers of agriculture chemicals and seeds, people with knowledge of the discussions said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/20oMHe5)

- Facing investor demands for action, Yahoo! Inc said it would lay off workers and explore possibilities that include sale of some assets. (nyti.ms/1o4MThi)

- Experts on financial distress told lawmakers in Washington that Puerto Rico's financial troubles are so complex that bankruptcy alone would not solve them, and might make them worse. (nyti.ms/1SEM5uV)

- After a bitter face-off for more than a decade between Argentina and a group of disgruntled New York hedge funds, both sides have come to the negotiating table with fresh hopes of a resolution. (nyti.ms/1PyGjtJ)

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.