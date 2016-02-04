PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 4

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Bad debts have been a drag on economic activity ever since the financial crisis of 2008, but the threat appears to be rising, and China is the biggest source of worry. (nyti.ms/1R4rZdL)

- In the latest sign that automakers are still struggling to understand the scope of the Takata Corp airbag crisis, Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it would expand its recall by more than a third in North America. (nyti.ms/1Qe1dL0)

- Media mogul Sumner Redstone, under pressure from shareholders and facing a lawsuit challenging his mental competence, has resigned as executive chairman of CBS Corp . The company's board announced on Wednesday that it had appointed Leslie Moonves, the CBS chief executive, as his successor. (nyti.ms/1Pjg5YI)

- State-owned China National Chemical Corporation, known as ChemChina, has clinched a deal to buy Syngenta AG, a giant in farm chemicals and seeds, for $43 billion, underscoring China's desire to secure a sustainable food supply for its population of 1.4 billion people. (nyti.ms/20aIIMT) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)