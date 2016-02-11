PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 11

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on The New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Supreme Court's surprise decision Tuesday to halt the carrying out of President Obama's climate change regulation could weaken or even imperil the international global warming accord reached with great ceremony in Paris less than two months ago, climate diplomats say. (nyti.ms/20WMGea)

- On Wednesday, after many quarters of slowing user growth, Twitter said its monthly visitors in the fourth quarter totaled 320 million - exactly the same as the company reported in the previous quarter. While the number was up 9 percent from a year ago, when monthly active users stood at 288 million, the figures showed that Jack Dorsey's recent moves have made little impact in attracting users. (nyti.ms/20WCX7I)

- The Fed chairwoman, Janet Yellen, testifying before Congress, reiterated the central bank's gradual approach to interest-rate increases. (nyti.ms/1ott9UW)

- The federal judge overseeing hundreds of claims against General Motors related to a defective ignition switch has rejected an effort to replace Robert C. Hilliard, one of the lead plaintiffs' lawyers on the case. (nyti.ms/1mtVbhu)

- HBO's stand-alone video streaming service has attracted about 800,000 paying subscribers since starting last April, the premium cable network said Wednesday, the first time it has disclosed numbers for the service. (nyti.ms/1PEfJvP) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)