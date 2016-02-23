PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 23

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating whether a faulty blood-testing device may have compromised the results of a clinical trial that led to the approval of Johnson & Johnson's manufactured anti-clotting drug Xarelto, that has been prescribed to millions of Americans since it arrived on the market in 2011.(nyti.ms/1XJrCpC)

- Elected officials of the Atlantic city lashed out at Gov. Chris Christie and other New Jersey officials on Monday, calling their plan to take more control of the city's finances and the power to renegotiate contracts with the police and fire departments, fascist and hypocritical.(nyti.ms/1oyrJs3)

- The U.S. economy continued a strong rebound last year, with unemployment falling by half since the depths of the 2008 recession, wages growing and consumer confidence at its highest point in a dozen years, a White House report said on Monday.(nyti.ms/1oEdHFG)

- While the F.B.I. is pursuing a narrow focus on creating an alternative operating system for just one phone, Apple is arguing its side as broadly as possible by framing the government's request as a larger discussion of privacy and civil liberties.(nyti.ms/1Q55AIZ) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)