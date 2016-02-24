FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 24

February 24, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Justice Department is demanding Apple's help to unlock at least nine iPhones nationwide, in addition to the phone used by one of the San Bernardino, California attackers. (nyti.ms/1p2HNTm)

- Saudi Arabia's petroleum minister on Tuesday ruled out the possibility that a recently announced oil production freeze by several countries might lead to cuts to reverse the plunge in oil prices. (nyti.ms/1QZZDNk)

- More than a year after defective Takata airbags led to recalls and at least two fatalities, company officials in Japan presented falsified test data about a new component's design to Honda, their largest customer, according to internal documents.(nyti.ms/1RmcZpO)

- Viacom announced on Tuesday that it was pursuing a deal to sell a minority stake in its Paramount Pictures film and television studio after being approached by several strategic investors.(nyti.ms/1KJ09T9) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

