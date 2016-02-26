PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The legal wrangling over a federal court order requiring Apple to help law enforcement break into an iPhone intensified on Thursday, with the company filing its formal response and asking the court to drop its demand. (nyti.ms/1UnzMEl)

- A senior Treasury official urged Congress on Thursday to help Puerto Rico restructure its debt quickly, warning that failing to do so would lead to a decade of financial decline. (nyti.ms/1XPiyzH)

- Taiwan's Foxconn put its takeover of Sharp on hold, after the Japanese company told its potential new owner that it could be liable for close to $3 billion in potential liabilities, according to a person with knowledge of the talks. (nyti.ms/1oDPBu4)

- Philippe P. Dauman, the chief executive of Viacom , has been ordered to sit for a deposition in the legal battle over the mental competency of the media mogul Sumner M. Redstone, a New York judge ruled during a hearing Thursday.(nyti.ms/1TaZAEQ)