PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 2

March 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages.

- The head of the FBI acknowledged on Tuesday that his agency lost a chance to capture data from the iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino attackers when it ordered that his password to the online storage service iCloud be reset shortly after the rampage.(nyti.ms/1REntkx)

- The Justice Department announced Tuesday night that it had charged Aubrey McClendon, an Oklahoma wildcatter who turbocharged the shale revolution by buying up gas fields across the United States, with conspiring to suppress prices paid for oil and natural gas leases.(nyti.ms/1XZBITD)

- Brazilian federal police arrested a Facebook executive on Tuesday after the company failed to turn over information from a WhatsApp messaging account that a judge had requested for a drug trafficking investigation. (nyti.ms/21Bph61)

- The Hachette Book Group has reached an agreement to buy Perseus Books Group's publishing business, 18 months after its previous attempt to acquire the company fell through. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. (nyti.ms/1T79hUf)