FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 3
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Former Chesapeake Energy Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon, who was indicted on federal bid-rigging charges accusing him of conspiring to suppress prices for oil and natural gas leases, died in a car crash in Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning. (nyti.ms/1oQTJqI)

- Volkswagen acknowledged on Wednesday that its former chief executive Martin Winterkorn was given a memo in May 2014 that contained information about irregularities in the emissions of its diesel cars, well over a year before the company publicly admitted cheating on pollution tests.(nyti.ms/1QUPpne)

- Miramax, one of Hollywood's best-known independent film and television labels, was acquired by the beIN Media Group, a sports and media company headed by Qatari executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the companies said on Wednesday.(nyti.ms/1poxOb4)

- Seeking to entertain the elusive millennial, Verizon Communications and media powerhouse Hearst announced on Wednesday the formation of a joint venture to develop programming for young adults to watch on their phones. (nyti.ms/1Y3MWX0) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.