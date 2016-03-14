FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 14
March 14, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Democrats in the Senate said they would introduce two bills on Monday to give Puerto Rico broad powers to shed some of its $72 billion of bonds while also giving its public workers' pensions priority over the bonds. (nyti.ms/22ex8De)

- U.S. Federal Reserve officials will gather in Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday to debate whether a bumpy start to the year is now in the past, clearing the way for higher interest rates. (nyti.ms/1M1oJPx)

- Blackstone Group LP has agreed to sell Strategic Hotels and Resorts to Anbang Insurance Group, in a deal valued at $6.5 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the deal who was not authorized to comment. (nyti.ms/1M1oTGN)

- CBS's decision to expand the announcement of the N.C.A.A. men's basketball tournament field to a two-hour program backfired on Sunday when the full field was leaked and circulated online early in the show. (nyti.ms/1M1pSqu) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

