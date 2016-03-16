FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 16
March 16, 2016

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Serious Fraud Office of Britain said on Tuesday that it had closed a long-running criminal investigation into the potential rigging of the foreign currency market without bringing any charges. (nyti.ms/1pnkofj)

- Anterra Capital, a venture capital firm focused on food and farming start-ups, plans to announce on Wednesday that it has closed its investment fund at $125 million. (nyti.ms/1pnlRlN)

- The New York Stock Exchange has completed an overhaul of its regulatory functions, naming Anthony Albanese, the former acting New York state financial industry regulator, as its chief regulatory officer. (nyti.ms/1pnlYOh)

- Volkswagen AG's in-house bank said on Tuesday that profit was likely to fall this year because the automaker's diesel emissions scandal would increase the interest the company must pay to raise money from financial markets. (nyti.ms/1pnmETD) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

