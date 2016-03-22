FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 22
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 22, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Andrew Grove, the longtime chief executive and chairman of Intel Corp and one of the most acclaimed and influential personalities of the computer and Internet era, died on Monday at his home in Los Altos, California. (nyti.ms/1Mk2AMF)

- Leon Cooperman and his $5.2 billion hedge fund Omega Advisors received a notice from the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14 outlining the possibility that they could face enforcement action over trading violations, the hedge fund manager told investors. (nyti.ms/1Mk2G6Q)

- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods released a report that urges Citigroup Inc to split up. In the report, the analysts argued that Citigroup's stock price is being held back by regulations that require big banks to hold large amounts of capital. (nyti.ms/1Mk2Mv6)

- BP Plc and the Norwegian oil company Statoil ASA said they were withdrawing employees from two of Algeria's largest natural gas fields after Islamic terrorists staged the second attack in three years on their installations. (nyti.ms/1Mk2ZP3) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.