FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 23, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Food and Drug Administration said it required new warning labels for certain types of opioid painkillers, a step that it said would help ease an epidemic of abuse in the United States. (nyti.ms/1ZqQO5f)

- Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc said it had made a final payment of 1.19 billion pounds ($1.69 billion) to the British government, fulfilling a condition of its bailout package that gave the government priority for dividend payments. (nyti.ms/1ZqR2cq)

- Debt-laden Puerto Rico went toe to toe with its creditors at the Supreme Court, arguing that it has been wrongly locked out of the bankruptcy courts, the only place it can reasonably expect to restructure its crushing debt. (nyti.ms/1ZqResg)

- Rohit Bansal, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker who pleaded guilty to taking confidential documents from a source inside the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, was sentenced to probation, closing an episode that embarrassed the bank and the New York Fed. (nyti.ms/1ZqRzLq)

$1 = 0.7046 pounds Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.