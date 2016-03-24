PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 24

March 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Labor Department plans to announce on Thursday new rules that sharply reduce workplace exposure to silica, a potentially deadly mineral found in materials commonly used in construction and hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. (nyti.ms/1RAvSsz)

- Pershing Square Holdings, the publicly listed entity of William Ackman's firm, reported a year-to-date loss of 25.2 percent as of March 22. The majority of the losses stem from his very public all-in bet on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, whose shares have been battered. (nyti.ms/1RAvXfZ)

- The Labor Department released the final version of a rule requiring employers to disclose relationships with the consultants they hire to help persuade workers not to form a union or support a union's collective bargaining position. (nyti.ms/1RAvZVc)

- The Securities and Exchange Commission has told Exxon Mobil Corp it must include a resolution on its annual shareholder proxy that, if approved, would force the company to outline for investors how its profitability may be affected by climate change and the legislation that aims to combat it. (nyti.ms/1RAw1fD) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)