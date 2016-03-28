FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 28
March 28, 2016 / 4:45 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- California lawmakers have reached a tentative deal to raise the state minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022, potentially signaling the biggest advance yet in a campaign to increase pay for low-income workers that has reverberated in the Democratic presidential contest and in cities across the country. (nyti.ms/1TdsenF)

- Global news organization Al Jazeera said on Sunday that it would cut an estimated 500 positions as part of a reorganization that it attributed to shifts in the media landscape. (nyti.ms/1RvGNOR)

- Israel's High Court of Justice struck down on Sunday a deal that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached in December to enable the development of a major offshore natural gas field. (nyti.ms/1qaqKiB)

- Ben Gray, the co-head of TPG Capital in Asia, will leave the American private equity firm amid reports that he is setting up his own Australia-focused investment firm. (nyti.ms/1RzaZeb)

- Charter Communications is poised to gain F.C.C. approval to join with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks, and streaming looms large in the deal. (nyti.ms/1pTerHS)

Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
