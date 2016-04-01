FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 1
April 1, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Governor Andrew Cuomo and state legislative leaders announced on Thursday that they had reached a budget agreement that would raise the minimum wage in New York City to $15 by the end of 2018.(nyti.ms/1SqEGf6)

- Anbang and its partners have formally withdrawn their $14 billion takeover offer for Starwood, ceding the operator of the Westin and Sheraton chains to Marriott in a puzzling turn of events. (nyti.ms/1ZPjwwR)

- Medical testing done by the closely watched start-up Theranos was riddled with inaccuracies, and the company failed to follow proper procedures for quality control, according to a report released by federal regulators late on Thursday.(nyti.ms/1Y374Ip)

- General Electric has asked regulators to lift the "too big to fail" label on GE Capital, saying in a filing on Thursday that its finance arm had shrunk to the point where it no longer met the definition. (nyti.ms/25zHwYX)

- John Doerr, one of Silicon Valley's most prominent venture capitalists, is stepping back from the day-to-day management of his firm, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, in a changing of the guard. (nyti.ms/1UwrknC)

Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru

