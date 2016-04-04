PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 4

April 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- One of Wall Street's top deal makers Scott Barshay is moving to Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison after a 25-year career at the white-shoe law firm Cravath, Swaine and Moore. (nyti.ms/239Q3Qd)

- In an article, the International Consortium of investigative Journalists said leaked documents from a Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca revealed the offshore accounts of 140 politicians and public officials, including a dozen current and former world leaders and several individuals with close ties to President Vladimir Putin of Russia.(nyti.ms/1RyTU5p)

- When Andrew Caspersen sought money for an investment that federal authorities said duped investors out of tens of millions of dollars, one of the people he turned to was a college classmate at Princeton University, James McIntyre. McIntyre managing director at the hedge fund Moore Capital Management, is the previously unidentified individual who federal prosecutors said last week invested - and lost - $400,000 in Caspersen's scheme. (nyti.ms/1ZY7p0A)