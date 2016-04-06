FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 6
April 6, 2016 / 4:15 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Pfizer Inc plans to abandon its $152-billion merger with Allergan Plc, the largest deal yet aimed at helping an American company shed its United States corporate citizenship for a lower tax bill. This comes just days after the Obama administration introduced new tax rules, a person briefed on the matter said late Tuesday. (nyti.ms/239ZEtE)

- Puerto Rico took steps on Tuesday toward a unilateral moratorium on all government debt payments, rejecting efforts in Washington to allow it to restructure only under close federal supervision. (nyti.ms/23fuSMz)

- The leak of millions of private financial documents linking scores of the world's rich and powerful to a secretive Panamanian law firm peddling in shell companies and offshore bank accounts began more than a year ago with a cryptic message to a German newspaper from an anonymous whistleblower. (nyti.ms/1S9Whrj)

- On Tuesday, the FBI's top lawyer shed a bit more light on the question regarding what secrets did the iPhone used by San Bernardino shooter hold, a week after the Justice Department announced that it had gotten into the phone without Apple Inc's help. (nyti.ms/1VvuKGd) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

