PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 11

April 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- After two years of heavy legal and financial consequences, General Motors has finally turned the tide and started winning lawsuits related to the gravest safety crisis in its history. So far this year, General Motors has prevailed in three injury lawsuits, including a case dismissed on Friday, in ongoing litigation to resolve hundreds of remaining claims linked to its recall of 2.6 million small cars with faulty ignition switches. (nyti.ms/1qCKrA7)

- Panama leak signaled something that was a big deal but went unheralded: The official WikiLeaks-ization of mainstream journalism; the next step in the tentative merger between the Fourth Estate, with its relatively restrained conventional journalists, and the Fifth Estate, with the push-the-limits ethos of its blogger, hacker and journo-activist cohort. (nyti.ms/23nKJwf).

- In the year since Pakistani investigators raided Axact, a Karachi-based software company accused of raking in hundreds of millions of dollars with a vast Internet degree scam, Pakistani and American investigators have uncovered a tangled web of corporate entities - dozens of shell companies and associates, from Caribbean tax havens to others in Delaware, Dubai and Singapore - used to funnel illicit earnings back to Pakistan.(nyti.ms/1WmFirO)

- Intuit, a Silicon Valley company, is now focusing on its TurboTax software, which tens of millions of Americans use to file their tax returns, and on QuickBooks Online, an Internet-based version of the company's flagship book-keeping software for small businesses and their accounting firms. (nyti.ms/1Vh9JRp) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)