PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 13

April 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- As Puerto Rico has spiraled toward possible bankruptcy, the island's sole representative in Congress has seen his family wealth swell, thanks in part to Wall Street companies that have sought to capitalize on the island's financial crisis and have hired his wife to advise them. (nyti.ms/1YsNUvN)

- The Swiss authorities said that they had started a criminal investigation into two officials in charge of a sovereign wealth fund in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, as part of an inquiry into the financial transactions of the troubled Malaysian state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad. (nyti.ms/1SyfLWH)

- The world's finance ministers opened their annual spring meeting on Tuesday facing dampened expectations for global growth and warnings about financial risks and political movements toward nationalism and protectionism - in the United States and abroad. (nyti.ms/1WqTkc4)

- European Union officials waded into the fight against international tax dodging, calling for the world's biggest companies to disclose more data about their tax arrangements with the bloc's member governments and to share information about offshore havens where they shelter money. (nyti.ms/1SM29Yt)