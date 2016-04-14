PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 14

April 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Wednesday that five of the nation's eight largest banks - including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America Corp did not have "credible" plans for how they would wind themselves down in a crisis without sowing panic. (nyti.ms/1Xvi9lu)

- Federal regulators have threatened a series of stiff sanctions against Theranos, the embattled blood-testing company, including closing down its flagship laboratory and potentially barring its chief executive from owning or operating its labs for two years. (nyti.ms/1Q8tqSW)

- Hundreds of pages of internal Takata Corp documents and emails examined by The New York Times reveal new details about how economic pressures helped guide the company's handling of its airbag defect, which has been linked to at least 11 deaths and more than 100 injuries. (nyti.ms/1XwJiEF)

- Only two months after the European Union's top policy makers agreed to a hard-won data-sharing pact with United States officials, the bloc's national privacy regulators said on Wednesday that the deal did not go far enough to safeguard the personal information of Internet users in Europe. (nyti.ms/1N9DXTd)

- Skeptical lawmakers at the House Natural Resources Committee heard testimony Wednesday on a plan to rescue Puerto Rico, as witnesses warned that only quick action by Congress could keep a bad situation from becoming a lost decade. (nyti.ms/23GyYgZ)

- The work stoppage by nearly 36,000 Verizon workers highlights crucial questions about the place of middle-class jobs in an economy shifting toward tech. (nyti.ms/1VmT3r4)