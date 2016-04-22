PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 22

April 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc's iBooks Store and iTunes Movies were shut down in China last week after Chinese regulator State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television demanded the closings, according to two people who spoke on the condition of anonymity. (nyti.ms/1Qrhn3l)

- FBI director, James B Comey Jr, suggested at a technology conference in London that his agency paid at least $1.3 million to an undisclosed group to help hack into the encrypted iPhone used by an attacker in the mass shooting in San Bernardino, California. (nyti.ms/1QrhITq)

- SunEdison, which started out making chemicals and components for solar modules but grew into a giant of renewable energy, has filed for bankruptcy protection, the company said on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1QrhMCG)

- Dish, the satellite TV provider, and Viacom announced on Thursday that they had struck a multi year agreement for Dish to continue to carry Viacom's bundle of television networks, averting a threatened blackout. (nyti.ms/1Qri10J) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)