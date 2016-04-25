FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 25
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Beyonce's album "Lemonade", which was released late Saturday night, is expected to be available for sale on Apple iTunes at midnight on Sunday, according to two people briefed on the plans for the release. (nyti.ms/1Wl0Ogh)

- Vox Media, the start-up that runs Vox, SB Nation and The Verge, is starting a new gadget blog called Circuit Breaker, (nyti.ms/1Wl1anc)

- The U.S. Justice Department said Friday night that it had gained access on its own to a locked iPhone used by a Brooklyn drug dealer, the second time in less than a month that it had unlocked such a device after initially insisting it could do so only with Apple's help. (nyti.ms/1Wl1vGs)

- Microsoft and Google agreed on Friday to withdraw complaints against each other with regulators around the world, as the two American tech giants continued recent efforts to settle the once-bitter conflicts between them. (nyti.ms/1QtFvCc) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.