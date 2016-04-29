FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 29
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon on Thursday reported profit and revenue that blew past analysts' expectations demonstrating the growing market power of its core retail business and new cloud services division. (nyti.ms/1YVZjEl)

- Core Media Group, the company behind the television shows "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance," filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1NYS48X)

- Two employees of The New York Times, Ernestine Grant and Marjorie Walker, filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the company, its chief executive and its chief revenue officer, saying the company "has been engaging in deplorable discrimination." (nyti.ms/1YVZmA7)

- Ford, the no 2 American carmaker, on Thursday reported a record $2.5 billion in net income for the first three months of the year, an increase of 113 percent and more profit than in any other quarter in its 112-year history. (nyti.ms/1UkFMym)

Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.