PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 2

May 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A lawsuit seeking to be certified as a class action has been filed on behalf of consumers in New York and California against the owner of Quaker Oats after testing found traces of the pesticide glyphosate in some oatmeal. (nyti.ms/26Jb7jg)

- Puerto Rico's $422-million missed payment is the biggest yet in a continuing series of defaults by the struggling United States territory, and a warning that it will probably default on even larger and more consequential payments due on July 1, unless Congress enacts rescue legislation before then. (nyti.ms/1X3ljPe)

- China is pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into its economy in a new effort to support growth, and some of it is going into real estate sector, stocks and even egg futures. (nyti.ms/1TeKecS)