PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 6

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- After years of debate about the health risks of electronic cigarettes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued sweeping new rules that prohibits sale of electronic cigarettes to anyone under 18. (nyti.ms/1Yc0u2p)

- NRG Energy, moving to complete its reorganization after the ouster of its chief executive last year, is paring back involvement in two of its alternative energy ventures as it seeks to cut costs and streamline operations, the company announced on Thursday. (nyti.ms/24wg3JM)

- The leaders of the two most powerful labor unions in the U.S. - the Service Employees International Union and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees - are completing a plan that calls for unusually close cooperation in political campaigning, organizing and bargaining in states and cities across the country. (nyti.ms/1XbwDZS)

- A suit challenging media mogul Sumner Redstone's mental competence, filed by a former companion, who was removed from his house and his will, goes to trial on Friday. (nyti.ms/1O1uL3E)