- The behind-the-scenes lobbying has become fashionable in Washington as the battle over encryption shifts to Capitol Hill between police and tech giants. It is the next phase of a bitter divide that spilled into public view this year when Apple refused to comply with a court order to help bypass security functions on an encrypted iPhone. (nyti.ms/23ADwDC)

- William C. Dudley, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York president, who helped pilot the Fed's post-crisis stimulus campaign, believes that the central bank is on the right track and sounded pretty calm about the nation's current economic situation. (nyti.ms/1OjEoFV)

- For two decades, Saudi Arabia's oil minister, Ali al-Naimi, was the architect of Saudi and OPEC cartel policies, including the one that has now sent the price of oil into a deep collapse. However, Naimi was unceremoniously ousted and replaced by Khalid al-Falih over the weekend. (nyti.ms/1O9TQcS)

- Manuela Herzer, a former lover of the ailing media mogul Sumner M. Redstone, who is waging a legal battle over his mental competency, made a last-ditch attempt over the weekend to keep her salacious lawsuit alive.(nyti.ms/23ABMu5)