PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 10
May 10, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Foreign investment is sprouting along Ukraine's western borders, but the country's recent history of strife has made some companies hesitant to move in. (nyti.ms/1T7fTD8)

- As Washington remains deadlocked over a solution to Puerto Rico's rapidly worsening debt crisis, Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew traveled to the island on Monday to put human faces on the dry numbers underlying its woes, seeking to pressure Republicans in Congress to move quickly on a rescue package. (nyti.ms/1Wm6ad5)

- Takata, the Japanese airbag manufacturer at the center of the largest auto safety recall in history, revised its estimates of a profit in the latest fiscal year to a loss of $120 million as the costs of the crisis mounted. (nyti.ms/1T2sLVG)

- Facebook scrambled on Monday to respond to a new and startling line of attack by the website Gizmodo that accused the social network of suppressing stories from conservative news sources. (nyti.ms/1Ol84SX) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

