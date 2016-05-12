FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 12
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Several hospitals say nothing has changed since Valeant vowed to offer hospitals breaks of as much as 30 percent on two of its expensive heart drugs - Nitropress and Isuprel.(nyti.ms/21YAASa)

- Companies either curbed production or shut down completely when the blaze struck Fort McMurray, Alberta, in an economic blow to the region with production dropping by a million barrels a day, roughly 40 percent of Alberta's output. (nyti.ms/1Nra0OS)

- Nissan is in talks to acquire a major stake in Mitsubishi Motors to shield Mitsubishi from the impact of a broadening fuel-economy cheating scandal. (nyti.ms/1VTXCK0)

- In the latest attempt to restore confidence in its business, embattled Silicon Valley blood-testing company Theranos is replacing its chief operating officer and expanding its board, including the addition of a former senior Amgen executive. (nyti.ms/1VTRykD) (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.