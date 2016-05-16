FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 16
May 16, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Among those vying for Yahoo Inc is investor Warren Buffett and founder of Quicken Loans Dan Gilbert. Gilbert is leading the bid and Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, is offering to provide financing. (nyti.ms/1NvlEYZ)

- Budweiser, which is owned by Anheuser Busch InBev SA , announced the "America Is in Your Hands" campaign last week and will use it from May 23 until after November's presidential election. It replaced the word Budweiser with "America" on can and bottle labels. (nyti.ms/1NvlUHv)

- App developer Rovio wants you to take out your smartphone at the movie theater. To promote the release of "The Angry Birds Movie", Rovio is offering bonus content for its newest mobile game, Angry Birds Action, to those who open the app while in the theater. (nyti.ms/1NvlXmS) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

