PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 18
May 18, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The International Monetary Fund is increasing demands for Greek debt relief, setting up another potential standoff with creditors over the country's bailout, and threatening to create more political and economic uncertainty at an already tumultuous time for Europe. (nyti.ms/1TXiauH)

- Alphabet Inc owned Google will introduce its much-anticipated entry into the voice-activated home device market on Wednesday. Named Google Home, the device is a virtual agent that answers simple questions and carries out basic tasks. (nyti.ms/1TXiqd8)

- Rapidly changing winds brought Alberta's huge wildfire to the perimeter of two of the oldest and largest of Canada's oil sands complexes on Tuesday, posing a new threat to an industry that just a day earlier had been preparing to resume full-scale operations. (nyti.ms/1TXiVnL)

- Japan's economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year during the first quarter on stronger private consumption and exports, complicating Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's decision on whether or not to delay a planned sales tax increase next year. (nyti.ms/1TXkPVs) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
