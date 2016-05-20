FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 20
May 20, 2016

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Mills Inc is quietly establishing itself in venture capital, investing in some of new food companies. Its latest investment is $18 million in Kite Hill. (nyti.ms/27Gesjp)

- Oracle Corp said Alphabet Inc's Google uses copyrighted material in 11,000 of its 13 million lines of software code in Android, and wants $9 billion from Google. Google says it made fair use of that code and owes nothing. (nyti.ms/22hNQkZ)

- Wal Mart Stores Inc said its quarterly revenue rose 0.9 percent, which exceeded forecasts and signaled that its strategies to combat a tough retail environment were working. (nyti.ms/22hNZVt)

Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
